Erie sees a snowy start to the new year

To the surprise of many Erie residents, we nearly ended 2019 without snow on the ground.

However, as the clock ticked down on the last 24 hours of 2019, snow started to fall.

We were able to catch up with Erie native Mark Lobradozzi who was shoveling his driveway.

Labradozzi says he is used to the snow. Being from Erie he adds it is nothing to have snow, but as he gets older his dislike for it grows.

“As I’m getting older, I don’t really like the snow anymore. Physically it keeps me going, because I know I have to keep my property cleaned up, but personally I would rather be in Florida right now,” said Mark Lobradozzi, Erie native.

Lobradozzi says he looks forward to having a great new year. He looks forward to the future ahead and hopes to spend more time with his grandchildren.

Digging out on New Year’s Eve wasn’t just limited to snow shovels and snow blowers. Snow plows were out in full force to kick off the new year.

From streets to driveways to parking lots, the snow clearing detail was out, clearing the way for businesses and more.

While it may mean a working holiday, significant snowfall can mean a windfall or just a living for many plow drivers.