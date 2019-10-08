Erie sees first graduate of local Greater Oh-Penn Manufacturing Apprenticeship Network today

A program that is spread throughout 14 counties in Ohio and Pennsylvania had the first person graduate from the program here in Erie today.

The Greater Oh-Penn Manufacturing Apprenticeship Network and Modern Industries celebrated Bill Long’s graduation this morning at Modern Industries, Inc.

Although Long is the first, the hope is that the just over a handful of students enrolled will shortly follow in his footsteps.

“People just aren’t going into manufacturing much anymore. They’re just taught to go to college and do something else. I think it’s good for business, it’s good for manufacturing here in Erie, it’s just good all around,” said Bill Long, graduate, Greater Oh-Penn Manufacturing Apprenticeship Network.

Modern has enrolled four other employees for the apprenticeship program.