Erie sees tourism boost in 2021

It was one of the best summers for tourism here in Erie according to representatives from one local organization.

Local hotels have been at almost full capacity for the past few months.

We spoke to tourism experts on how this summer compares to previous years.

After spending time at home, many families in the region traveled to Erie this summer for their vacations.

Local hotels are seeing about 63 million dollars in revenue.

“From June to August, we’ve exceeded hotel revenue from 2019,” said John Oliver, CEO of VisitErie.

2021 has been a great year for tourism in Erie especially this summer.

So far this year local hotels have made approximately 63.8 million dollars.

Oliver said that there is a pent up demand for travel.

“Suddenly wanting to go out and travel. The various federal stimulus programs that were put into play has also assisted and provided them some funds to be able to go out,” said Oliver.

The general manager of one local hotel said that they were at full occupancy practically all summer. He said that these numbers are high even when compared to 2019.

“We actually had better numbers in July and August with rate and occupancy than we did in 2019 before the pandemic. So we’re very pleased about the outcome of the summer,” said Dan Pora, General Manager of Sheraton Erie Bayfront Hotel.

Pora said that the Sheraton and other businesses are developing the area near Dobbins Landing. They call it the Bayfront Landing.

With this development, they are hoping to attract more visitors as they did this summer.

“Mostly leisure businesses this summer. It was a lot of families from the tristate area coming down visiting Presque Isle, visiting Waldameer, all of the great assets we have in the community,” said Pora.

One issue local attractions faced this summer is being short handed when it comes to staff.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists