A local bicycle store is seeing an increase in prices due to spring drawing near and gas prices spiking.

The staff of Competitive Gear considers the last two years to be the best the store has ever seen. Sales for their bikes are beginning to rise again as gas prices are continuously increasing and spring is on the horizon.

E-bikes are the main purchase from the store to beat gas prices, while residents of all ages are gearing up for the warm weather with a variety of bikes.

“It’s kids on up to what have you. There’s no predictable customer base right now. It’s whoever walks in the doors looking for a bike. Luckily, we have them,” said Peter McMaster, president, Competitive Gear.

Residents are also keeping the repair side of Competitive Gear busy by bringing in bikes from their garages so they can hit the road as soon as possible.