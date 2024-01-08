One local agency is echoing that increase in domestic violence saying more victims are using their shelter services last year.

Robyn Young, executive director of SafeNet, said they saw an increase at their shelter, which provides confidential services. They saw an increase in families and men using the shelter to escape abusive relationships.

Young also said from 2021 to 2022, they had people use their shelter for about 2,000 nights of stay.

During that same period from 2022 to 2023, they saw more than 4,000 nights of stay.

“When you look at that, that’s scary. That shows a couple of things. Number one, the situations are more severe that people are leaving. When we really looked closely at that we saw more people leaving and more families,” said Robyn Young.

Learn more about the services that SafeNet provides on their website.