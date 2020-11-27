Erie shoppers gear up for Black Friday shopping

In years past, there would be lines and door buster deals starting on Thanksgiving. However, this year was different.

Black Friday 2020 will not look the same as years past.

“You will not find the same early bird specials or door buster sales you would be accustomed to seeing.” said Joe Bell.

Bell saying the mall does not want large crowds gathering. Retail stores have been rolling out Black Friday deals for weeks now in efforts to decrease crowd size on the busiest shopping day.

The biggest change is that there will be no prizes for being the first in line or the hundredth customer.

“If they spend $250 or more over the course of a week at any combination of mall stores. They can take their receipts to the customer service center and they’ll receive a gift.” Bell said.

Our crews stopped by the Peach Street GameStop and spoke with a man who says he’s been waiting outside since 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, all so he can get his hands on a PlayStation 5 on Black Friday.

“COVID has been hitting us hard. To a lot of people, Black Friday is a tradition. People look forward to this. Getting deals and being in big crowds. You can tell by the whole year that it’s been odd.” said Jonathan Roberts.

But, is it worth it?

“You should be scared. Kinda socially distant. Keep your mask on, don’t share bottles. When you need something, you gotta risk it for the biscuit.” Roberts said.

Not all feel waiting in lines or entering a packed store is the way to go.

“I don’t think so. We’ve taken enough precautions but it is still not enough.” said Jasmine Phoenix.

Phoenix saying she’d much rather stay safe and shop online.

“Amazon, WalMart, Target, everybody has an app. Let’s use it.” Phoenix said.

“I’ll go in for something special, but only for one thing. I’ll get the rest of it online.” said Jamiyah Mathis.

The Millcreek Mall is open Friday from 6:00 a.m.until 9:00 p.m.