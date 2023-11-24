There was a time when people would start lining up for Black Friday deals immediately after Thanksgiving dinner but in the last couple of years, that has all changed.

You’ve heard the advertisements for weeks and the day has finally come. 50, 70, and 80 percent off deals lined the windows of the busy Millcreek Mall store fronts.

Doors opened at 6:00 a.m. sharp and shoppers were ready to hit the ground running.

“I’m going in for some Air Maxes right now. Those are 30% off,” said Ryan Miller, Black Friday shopper. “We went to a few other stores before we came into the mall but there’s just lines.”

Ryan Miller and his girlfriend pulled an all-nighter to grab some deals, but other shoppers like Amy Kelly got a later start and is looking to check some items off her Christmas list.

“We walked through Macy’s, got one gift got right in line here at Bath and Body and its good so far,” Amy said. “Just looking around right now after we get these few things and maybe look and see something for us.”

Both Kelly and Miller agree that although the mall is crowded, online shopping has changed the way people approach their shopping needs.

“Miss the ads in the paper, I do like that. It’s a lot harder to look online for the ads,” Kelly said.

“It’s busier than the past couple years I’ve noticed. It kind of switched online a lot of the stuff but I think this year is busier than the past few years,” Miller said.

But when all is said and done, is the chaos worth it?

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I’ve definitely been surprised by a few things,” Miller went on to say. “Yeah, I’d say staying up all night was worth it.”