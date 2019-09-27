Erie Shriners Hospitals for Children ranked number one among healthcare providers in the nation

Shriners Hospitals for Children in Erie was named number one among healthcare providers in the nation.

The ranking was done by Modern Healthcare, which recognizes outstanding employers in healthcare industry every year.

The Administrator for Shriners in Erie says it’s their dedication to providing excellent care to children is what keeps them going. She says this honor is a tribute to the Shriners of Erie and their hard work.

“You can see that when any child comes in here, any of our staff interact with them. It really is our staff living the mission of Shriners Hospitals for Children,” said Mary Jane Antoon, Administrator, Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Shriners of Erie was also ranked number two for the Millennial’s Award, which recognizes healthcare providers who have adapted to the changes in the workplace created by millennial’s.