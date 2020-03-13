Erie Sight Center prepares to bid farewell to leader dog in training

A bittersweet celebration at the Erie Sight Center as staff members prepare to say goodbye to one of their favorite guests.

This is Erie, a year-old Labrador puppy. Erie was only nine weeks old when he came to the center to begin his training as a leader dog. That prompted the staff to hold a “Destiny Party” to wish Erie well as he continues his training.

“He still is very much a puppy, although we catch a lot of glimpses of a very regal and noble dog in him. We really believe that he is destined for greatness in the future,” said Linda Moore, Sight Center of NWPA.

Erie will leave in about two weeks to complete his training in Michigan.