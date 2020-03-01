Erie Sports and Travel Expo wraps up for the year

An outdoors paradise was located at the Bayfront Convention Center today.

Today was the last day of the 2020 Erie Sports and Travel Expo, which featured over 150 vendors from hunting to fishing gear.

You could also learn from some of the experts in the industry.

Some of the expert sessions included a session on rifle accuracy and reloading, as well as managing for trophy bucks on your own land.

Organizers say they are glad about today’s weather.

“The turnout has been a little soft. Mother nature has been a little rough with the snow and everything, but today the sun has been shining and there were a lot of people coming in,” said Mark Concilla, show promoter.

They also featured a live trout pond which is always a hit with the youngsters.