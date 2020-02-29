Erie Sports and Travel show going on at the Bayfront Convention Center

The Erie Sports and Travel Show is going on this weekend at the Bayfront Convention Center.
Promoters say all they need is a little break from old man winter to bring in the crowds.
This show features all things outdoors from boats, ATV’s, hunting gear, camping equipment and more.
The show also features demonstrations and classes that will teach various outdoor skills.
It’s a popular show so the promoters believe the big crowds will show up when the weather breaks.
“We typically see about 8,000 people come through over the weekend so we’re really excited about the weather breaking and getting everybody with cabin fever the time to come down,” said Mark Concilla from the Erie Sports Show.
The expo runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.