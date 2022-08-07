Sunday was the fourth annual Bhutanese National Inter State Soccer Tournament at Erie Bank Sports Park.

This is an intercity tournament for the Nepalese community.

The tournament took place over the weekend with more than 30 different teams from all over the region and the country.

The event was organized by a local soccer team here called FC Druk Lightning.

They do this every year and it’s a way to enjoy the game of soccer while giving out some fun awards.

“It is going to be exciting. If you stay here the whole day and then try to look around, it’s going to be an exciting event,” said Zopal Basnat, Organizer of FC Druk Lightning.

The team said that they are excited to host the game next year.

