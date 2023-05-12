Erie Sports Center is announcing the establishment of a full-time international sports academy and school this fall at its Oliver Road location in Summit Township.

Erie Prep Academy, a private Christian school, will cater to both student-athletes and non-athletes.

Local students from grades 9 through 12, as well as students from across the country and internationally, are welcome.

The school, which is a new branch campus of Cornerstone Prep Academy out of Pittsburgh, will offer traditional classes in mathematics, social studies, English and science — as well as additional courses designed to help students find their core interests.

“We will be providing the core classes. There are 14 credits they have to pass between ninth grade and 12th grade in the core classes. And then there are five extra elective classes. Now those classes are designed to put the students with their interest level. Because we know if they’re interested in a class, they’re going to get better grades,” said Phil Gernovich, school administrator.

To learn more about what’s being offered at Erie Prep Academy, click here.