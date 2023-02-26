(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Erie Sports Center has announced a new partnership with the Minority Community Investment Coalition (MCIC) to establish a city-wide sport and cultural development program with the goal of positive culture change and create opportunity.

The partnership will see the Erie Sports Center providing its expertise, facilities, coaches, curriculums and relationships to each of the centers in order to establish community-based starter programs in nine sports.

MCIC will be providing its expertise, facilities, community relationships and resources to provide opportunities for kids from underserved areas to move up the pathway to travel sport and onto higher opportunities according to a release.

The program is set to run under the joint banner of “Erie Sports Center/MCIC IMPACT” and will collaborate in the following areas:

Sports: Soccer, Lacrosse, Volleyball, Basketball, Wrestling, Softball, Baseball, Football, Pickle Ball.

Health: Fitness, nutrition, physicals, community training

Education: After School programs, summer programs, vocational training, college pathways

Facilities: First class equipment, indoor facilities, outdoor facilities

Food – Kitchen/café facilities, training school, job placement, food service

According to the release, each segment will have its own plan and will draw on shared resources, expertise and relationships to create a collaborative plan that maximizes use of resources and creates outcomes that benefit more people.

The organizations see these as key areas that will have a positive impact on the community, provide practical outcomes and create opportunities that cater to a broad segment of the community.