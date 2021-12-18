Erie Sports Center concludes four week soccer clinic

Local youth athletes put their skills on display for the final say of Erie Sports Center’s free four week soccer clinic.

The soccer clinic was open to all kids in the Erie community.

The main objective of the clinic was to give children the opportunity to be professionally coached in a world class environment regardless of their finances.

At the end of the sessions, at least six kids will be offered a $1,500 scholarship to be able to play travel soccer.

Erie Sports Center Co-Owner Troy Bingham said that from a community perspective, the support has been outstanding.

“People have really enjoyed it. It’s our way of giving back and I think if we can make sports accessible to kids across the entire community, we’ll start to unearth some real talent, and kids who have got desire, work ethic, and a bit of resilience about them,” said Troy Bingham, Co-Owner of Erie Sports Center.

Bingham said that they will be having a free baseball skills clinic this month.