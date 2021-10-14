Erie Sports Center gears up to host lacrosse tournament this weekend

Part of ERIEBANK Sports Park, now called Erie Sports Center, will host a lacrosse tournament this weekend with more than 30 teams.

The new owners of the Erie Sports Center are hosting a soft opening of the transformed sports complex, hosting a lacrosse tournament with 35 teams.

The tournament will run from Saturday, October 16th through Sunday, October 17th. Games are slated to begin at 8:00 both days.

Thousands of people are expected to come through the venue each day. One owner says the focus for the tournament has been to get the outside of the center in a presentable format.

“They’re using six fields. All of the fields have been rolled, the grass has been cut, all the land markings have been done,” said Troy Bingham, Co-Owner of Erie Sports Center. “We’ve tidied up all the common areas, around the ball, around the theme park, the fun park, all that kind of stuff. It’s all completely clean.”

Bingham says they will open their café this weekend. The full center, including a restaurant, will open on November 1st.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists