Erie Sports Center holds first sporting event since making major renovations

The Erie Sports Center held its first big event since making some major renovations. The most notable renovation would be the brand new upgraded field.

On October 16th the LAX Bash Tournaments returned to Erie for its Boo Bash Pennsylvania Tournament, but it’s the first time back at Erie Sports Center since being under new ownership.

While renovations, additions and upgrades continue under new ownership, the Erie Sports Center is back open for sports tournaments.

Folks in the LAX Bash Tournaments were the first to try out the new field.

“Last night was really late. We were back out here at 5 a.m. this morning, but it feels great to have people running around the park. The fields are full, restaurant is open and people are happy,” said Troy Bingham, Owner of Erie Sports Center.

Along with the new signage, the fields have also been redone. The organizer for LAX Bash said that despite the wet conditions, the difference in the fields is night and day.

“And in conditions like this, the fields drain better right and they’re just better taken care of. So it’s a great experience for all,” said Brian Kaminskas, Co-Founder of LAX Bash Tournaments.

Especially in wet conditions, the renovations help keep the fields safer for the athletes.

“I mean of course there’s going to be some mud and what not, but you know the quicker you can get the water down through the turf and let the wind dry off the surface, the better off the fields will be,” said Kaminskas.

Bingham said that there are more sports tournaments being held in the future including LAX Bash.

“So it’s a big indoor lacrosse tournament Christmas really playing next summer with these guys. We have a number of soccer tournaments coming in. Now in the winter, flag football, slow pitch softball, baseball,” said Bingham.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists