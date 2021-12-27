Erie Sports Center hosts youth soccer clinic

The Erie Sports Center held a clinic for young soccer players to sharpen their skills over Christmas break.

The clinic was for young girls from Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and Buffalo to partake in an 11-on-11 informal tournament.

The teams came to the Sports Center to play against each other and prepare for the upcoming spring season.

“The more you can play, the better you’re going to get,” said Troy Bingham, co-owner of the Erie Sports Center. “We keep the facility open pretty much twenty four seven. We allow our players to come in and train as much as they want. The more games they can get is better for them. So ultimately we’re looking for them to get about forty weeks a year of training and at least fifty games a year. So to get fifty games we have to keep them playing all the way through winter.”

The Sports Center will continue having informal tournaments for players to improve their skills.