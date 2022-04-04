The owner of Erie Sports Center is setting up a scholarship fund to honor his late son who passed away tragically.

Troy Bingham launched the Declan Bingham Scholarship Fund to provide free and low cost sporting opportunities to kids in Erie.

The three sports being offered include baseball, flag football and soccer.

Bingham said this scholarship fund is a way to continue his son’s legacy at the Erie Sports Center.

“Kids, regardless of their financial background, will have the ability to come up here and play sports for eight to 12 weeks, be coached by professional coaches and have the opportunity to get the same enjoyment out of sports as he did,” said Troy Bingham, Co-Owner, Erie Sports Center.

Bingham’s son Declan, along with his business partner, died last month in what was called a “tragic accident.”

The cause of death is currently under investigation.