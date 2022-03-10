One company has repurposed a former North East college campus and partnered with a local sports center to make it happen.

It’s a new beginning for a former North East college campus. A company called Blue Ocean purchased the property in January 2022.

Representatives with Blue Ocean say their first task is to start up the campus for sports and event rentals.

“We really want it to be a multi-purpose campus and we don’t really want to brand ourselves in one identity. I think we want to be open to the public in many different ways. Whether you have the residential piece and whether you have the office spaces that we have available,” said Bill Unger, Director of Operations at Blue Ocean North East Campus.

The company has already created a small multi-family apartment community that they are working to expand.

Blue Ocean has partnered with Erie Sports Center to manage sports fields as they invite camps, clubs and leagues to the campus.

“Made an opportunity to partner with him in regards to the fields and managing those to create activity. We’re really trying to create activity in those spaces,” Unger said.

“When we market the Erie Sports Center now, we basically include the facilities in North East. This means that we can house bigger tournaments, we can do more leagues and more camps” said Troy Bingham, Erie Sports Center.

Bingham says there is room for expansion.

“We’re already at 120% capacity. We couldn’t fit another person into our center during the wintertime. The advantage at Mercyhurst North East is that there is a full-sized NCAA baseball and softball field,” Bingham said.