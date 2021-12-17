Erie Sports Center starts baseball program for youth

The Erie Sports Center is launching a baseball program for children of Erie.

The sports center is working with local schools and colleges to build baseball for the youth.

The staff of the baseball program will include Mercyhurst University baseball coach Joe Spano, Erie Sports Center baseball coordinator Jim Hartken, and several local coaches to teach the kids basic skills in a fun environment.

The goal of the program is to create a culture that is unrivaled in Erie by working with coaches, parents, and kids.

“We’re trying to provide a university approach where we unite Erie to bring all the kids together where they can learn skill from very high level college coaches so that we can go and compete against Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.” said Jim Hartken, Erie Sports Center baseball coordinator.

The first event of the program will be held on December 29th and 30th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.