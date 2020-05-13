Erie Sports Commission announces several event cancellations due to pandemic

The Erie Sports Commission is announcing the cancellations of many upcoming sporting even due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commission has cancelled the Erie Frost Battle of Lake Erie Softball Tournament. The tournament has been hosted since 2016, has sold years over the last three years and, in 2019, it generated more than $500,000 in economic impact. This had been scheduled to take place across multiple facilities on June 26th to June 28th.

Here are several other events that have been cancelled:

Shoot the Rock Beast in the East National Qualifier (May 16-17 at multiple facilities)

Hobie Bass Open Series (May 16-17 at Presque Isle Bay)

SmashErie Brawl on the Bay (May 17, Bel-Aire and Conference Center)

Tell No Tales Rugby Tournament (May 30th at ERIEBANK Sports Park)

There have been a total of 19 events that have been cancelled due to the outbreak.