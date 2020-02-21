Erie Sports Commission announces winners of Sports Tourism Awards

The Erie Sports Commission presented seven awards this evening when it hosted its annual Sports Tourism Awards. The event is held annually to honor and recognize the outstanding efforts of the people who had an impact on sports tourism in the region, this according to a news release from the Erie Sports Commission.

Rally North America was named the 2019 National Event of the Year by Erie Mayor Joe Schember. Erie served as the starting line for Rally New England, a four-day automotive scavenger hunt that saw more than 85 cares from 31 states as well as Canada make 21 stops along a 1,200 mile route. The purpose was to raise money for charity.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper presented the 2019 Locally Managed Event of the Year award to the Erie Frost Battle of Lake Erie. The event sold out with more than 60 teams and added a college showcase for the fourth year.

Champion Cheer Central was named the 2019 Event Series of the Year. This is the second consecutive year that the event earned this title. This series of four events boasted an estimated economic impact of $2.3 million.

The VNEA PA State 8-Ball Tournament was awarded the 2019 Ron Sertz Dedication to Erie Award. The event has grown into the fourth-largest 8-Ball Tournament in the country. The event is set to return in March.

Brett Rearick accepted the 2019 Impact Award on behalf of the Pennsylvania State USBC Open Championships. The event was hosted in Erie over 10 weekends and generated over $2 million in economic impact.

Lauren and Josh Eckendorf were named the 2019 Volunteers of the Year for their work on the Edinboro Triathlon.

The 2019 New Event of the Year was the Mid-Atlantic Broomball Tournament. This event was a three-day tournament with broomball players from Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Minnesota, Washington D.C, New York, New Jersey, Indiana and Ohio.

According to the release, The Erie Sports Commission experienced its most impactful year to date in 2019, supporting and hosting 74 events, which resulted in $19.5 million in estimated economic impact, both record highs for the organization. Nearly one-third of the events were hosted in Erie for the first time, and participants in the events hailed from 35 states and Canada.