Erie Sports Commission Director to lead Sports Tourism Agency

Erie Sports Commission Executive Director Mark Jeanneret was recently elected to serve as the Chair of PA Sports. His two-year term is set to begin July 1st.

PA Sports is the lead agency for sports tourism in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The organization works to attract and host international, national, regional, and local sporting events in order to showcase Pennsylvania as a viable sports event destination, fostering economic development and enriching the quality of life in Pennsylvania.

The organization consists of 13 of Pennsylvania’s largest destination marketing organizations and sports commissions. It offers sports event planners one-stop shopping from a wide range of indoor and outdoor facilities in Pennsylvania that offer easy accessibility, affordability, and leisure-time attractions.