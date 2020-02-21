Erie Sports Commission hands out seven awards to local sporting events

It’s a celebration of some of the best sporting events in the region and a chance to say thanks.

The Erie Sports Commission holding its annual awards event tonight.

Among the seven awards presented included the “2019 Impact Award” accepted by Brett Rearick on behalf of the Pennsylvania State USBC Open Championships.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper presented the 2019 Locally Managed Event of the Year award to the Erie Frost Battle of Lake Erie. This event looks to recognize outstanding efforts on those who had an impact on sports tourism.

“We’ve caught the wave at the right time and we’ve met a lot of great people nationally and locally that have brought great events here and we’re happy to be associated with them anyway we can.” said Mark Jeanneret, Executive Director of the Erie Sports Commission.

More than 120 guests attended the 6th annual awards banquet.

