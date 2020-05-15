Erie Sports Commission postpones Erie Poker Run to August, cancels Bass on the Bay tournament

The Erie Sports Commission is announcing several changes to upcoming events, including the Erie Poker Run.

The annual event will be postponed for this year. It was originally scheduled for June 26-28 but has now been moved to August 21-22. The announcement was made by Elite Poker Runs, LLC.

This event traditionally draws up to 50 powerboats to the Sheraton Erie Bayfront Hotel and Wolverine Park Marina, before embarking on a poker run and making stops on the coast of Lake Erie.

In addition, Kayak Anglers of Western PA have announced the cancellation of the annual Bass on the Bay Tournament. This was scheduled for Saturday, May 16.

The changes to both of these events are in response to the regulations put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.