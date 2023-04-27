It’s an event diehard sports fans look forward to every year — NFL Draft night.

Fans of every team break out their favorite jerseys for the first time since football season.

Everyone we talked to hopes that their team drafts a player that will make a difference this upcoming year.

Draft night is all about fun for these fans. It’s a great opportunity to get together with friends and fans regardless of what teams you root for.

“On draft night like this, everybody’s a fan of everything. Just watching people get picked, watching where people fall to, just watching young guy’s dreams come true. It’s great to watch,” said James Bennett, a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

We spoke with a wide variety of faithful, those from Buffalo, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati and there were as many first round strategies as there were fans to provide them.

“I would not mind bringing Jahmyr Gibbs or somehow trading up and somehow if he falls getting Bijan Robinson from Texas, would also be a great fit in my opinion,” said Riley Yurchak, a Cincinnati Bengals fan.

“I hope they take Joey Porter jr. And get somebody with some familiarity with the team, get a good physical corner in there,” said Stephan Hunt, Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

“It’s weird to be sitting at the end of the draft. Years ago, we used to be at the top end of it, but I’m very excited. I’m hoping for either offensive line, defensive line, or wide receiver help,” said Chuck Demarco, a Buffalo Bills fan.

Some people out and about were casual fans, while others go to every game, like one Bills fan we spoke with.

“I’m actually a season ticket holder for the Bills so the excitement for me is through the roof at this point and I just can’t wait to watch them play, see them live, and I’m just ready for them to hopefully make a run at the Super Bowl at this point,” Demarco went on to say.