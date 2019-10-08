Erie still awaiting payment from President Trump’s 2016 campaign

With the presidential campaign just over a year away, there’s still some unfinished business on President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign election.

Erie is one of nine other cities still unpaid for security during Trump’s presidential election.

A number of states are still waiting for President Trump to pay up for expenses relating to extra police, fire, and other services from rally’s that happened months ago.

According to an article from the Huffington Post, it appears Erie is not alone in trying to get paid for costs associated with President Trumps campaign visit back in 2016.

It’s reported nine additional cities are still waiting to get paid by the campaign. Of the cities reported, Erie is included with an unpaid bill of $40,000.

“We felt the right thing to do was submit to a bill for the city’s cost to protecting him and the people while he was here. It’s pretty much been ignored, we’ve had no response at all,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

The expense was for extra police, fire, and other services during President Trump’s rally.

Mayor Joe Schember isn’t hopeful President Trump will reimburse the city for his campaign in 2016.

“I don’t really have hopes that we’re ever going to get that money, but it certainly should be paid. It was a political activity and I understand that there’s other cities around the country that he owes a lot more to for the same sort of thing,” said Mayor Schember.

Political analyst Dr. Joe Morris of Mercyhurst University says every states guidelines for campaigns varies from state to state.

“Historically what we’ve seen is that campaigns often don’t pay bills. The reason they don’t pay bills is because they don’t sign formal contracts with cities,” said Dr. Joe Morris, Policital Analyst, Mercyhurst University.

Dr. Morris further states former President Barack Obama had a similar problem of paying campaigns in 2008, but repaid them during his reelection campaign.

When we asked members of the community around Erie about the significance of the issue, the answers were one sided.

“I think the City of Erie is responsible for the health and safety of the whole community… I do agree they should be reimbursed,” said Marcy Bencivenga, Erie resident.

“The city is running out of money and there’s only one thing we can do, either get money in or start charging him,” said Douglas Baird, Erie resident.

“I think it’s good that they took care of them when they came, but also that they should bring their own security or help pay for security here,” said Arlene Ferretti, Erie resident.

It has not been reported if any other cities were reimbursed for it’s campaign rally’s. We also reached out the county’s Republican Party to see if it feels the need to reimburse the city, but they say they are not part of the discussion.