Erie Strayer CEO releases statement after agreement with union

After months of negotiations, Erie Strayer Company has successfully reached an agreement with the Ironworkers union for a new five-year contract on Dec. 17.

Workers from the union had been on strike for more than two months.

In an official statement on Wednesday, Erie Strayer president and CEO Kyle Strayer said:

"The length and the terms of the contract will allow our company to remain competitive in our increasingly consolidated industry, while also allowing Erie Strayer to offer new employment opportunities to members of our valuable community starting at the rate of $19.00/hour for fitters, welders and mechanical assemblers. Now that all is resolved, our focus remains on servicing our customers and producing the rugged, reliable and respected products that our company has manufactured for over 100 years." Kyle Strayer, president and CEO of Erie Strayer

The agreement went into effect on Monday, and employees returned to work.

