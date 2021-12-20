Erie Strayer employees back to work Monday as deal is reached following more than two months on strike

After more than two months of picketing, Erie Strayer employees are finally heading back to work Monday.

Those workers have been picketing in front of their job site since October 4th, bargaining for better pay, dental insurance and attendance.

On Friday, the ironworkers reached a deal with the company. The new contract includes approximately a 3% increase in wages in the first year, along with dental insurance.