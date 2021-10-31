Erie Strayer employees on strike enter fifth week with support of lieutenant governor

The workers at Erie Strayer who went on strike are now entering their fifth week, and now with the support of the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania.

Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman showed up at Erie Strayer on Sunday October 31st to speak with the workers on strike and to hear what solutions could be done.

The Union Iron Workers are demanding that they receive dental insurance along with wage and other issues they seek in a new contract.

Lieutenant Governor Fetterman said that the workers deserve better.

“The company is not acting in good faith. I mean to offer these members a nickel raise the third year into a contract is an insult, it is outrageous,” said John Fetterman, Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania.

The workers said that they wont stop until the company gives what they thing they deserve.

