Erie Strayer reaches deal with striking employees

Striking Erie Strayer employees have moved off the picket line after reaching a deal with the company on December 17th.

This comes more than two months after ironworkers went on strike on October 4th.

The Vice President of Local 851, Tracy Cutright, confirmed that a deal was reached during negotiations on Friday night.

The new contract includes approximately a three percent increase in wages in the first year along with dental.

Cutright said that it’s a great feeling to finally reach an agreement.

“We had 28 strong workers out there. They wanted something. They wanted a dental plan. They weren’t going to go without it. Through actions we’ve done and withholding our work, they were successful,” said Tracy Cutright, Vice President of Local 851.

Employees will return to work on Monday December 20th.