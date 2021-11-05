Erie Strayer Strike: More than 40 workers remain on strike one month later

For a month now, about 40 Erie Strayer workers have been on strike, asking for higher wages and better health benefits.

Several Strayer workers met with Governor Tom Wolf Thursday at United Steelworkers Union Hall.

The Strayer employees on strike are still asking for higher wages and dental insurance.

The vice president of Local 851 says the union put an offer on the table and the company refuses to accept it.

He says union members and Strayer company representatives are going to bargain again on Wednesday, November 10th.

“I’m not optimistic at this point. The company’s dug in, the union’s dug in, so we don’t know how long. We would like to see something happen, but with their bargaining history we’re not optimistic,” said Tracy Cutright, vice president, Local 851 Ironworkers.

Cutright says the Strayer employees who are striking are skilled workers. He says it will be difficult for the company to replace them if they decide to quit and find new work.

