Erie Strayer strikers remain at the picket line 7 weeks later

Erie Strayer strikers are not giving up the battle as it’s been seven weeks at the picket line.

With almost 14 negotiations between the strikers and Erie Strayer for the past month and a half, there’s no coming to terms yet on both parties.

According to Vice President Business Representative for Ironworkers 851 Tracy Cutright, the company won’t come to an agreement about giving workers dental insurance and a pay increase.

Some of the strikers are considering applying to other jobs, but they don’t want to give up the fight just yet.

“I’m still fighting. Everybody, my mom and my wife have been ‘you should probably start looking for something else,’ but not yet, not yet. I’m still in for the fight,” said David Miller, striker.

There will be a march coming this Thursday at 4 p.m. starting at the VFW.

