Erie Strayer workers entering eighth week of strike

Erie Strayer employees are now entering their eighth week of being on strike.

Unknown vehicles were parked at the strike on Thursday, blocking trailers from shipping out products.

The Erie Strayer employees have been in negotiations for over eight months for fair wages, better dental benefits, and to bring change to certain company policies.

A negotiation was held on Thursday discussing these employees potentially receiving what they’re requesting.

“They refused our first package and, basically, told us if we took off our dental plan and the other extra stuff that we have on there and go for wages, they’d give us a little more. They responded with a quarter.” said George Crawford, Erie Strayer Employee.

The next negotiation will be on December 17th.

