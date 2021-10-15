Erie Strayer workers on strike expected to rally Friday afternoon as negotiations continue

Striking workers at the Erie Strayer Plant will see some support Friday afternoon.

The Representative of Iron Workers 851 says negotiations between Erie Strayer workers and Erie Strayer is disheartening.

Representative Tracy Cutright says the company’s counter-proposal is an increase of five cents per hour for one year for workers.

Cutright says that increase in pay isn’t enough for the strikers.

He says officials at Erie Strayer also refused to discuss dental insurance and the attendance policy, which is what these workers were also hoping to get.

“We really thought we were going to have something and I guess that’s why we were so disappointed at the end of the day. We’ve negotiated for eight hours straight and literally got down to nickels and pennies,” said Tracy Cutright, VP Representative, Iron Workers 851.

Cutright says there will be a rally at 4 p.m. Friday and there will be another negotiation with the company on October 26th.

