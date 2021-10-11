Erie Strayer workers remain on picket line one week later

It’s been a week since workers at Erie Strayer walked off the job and onto the picket line as they fight for increased wages and improved benefits.

Now there are reports that the two sides will sit down to the negotiating table later this week.

According to the representative of Ironworkers 851, the workers are fighting for three things: dental insurance, increase in wages and attendance policy.

He says he’s optimistic that this week’s negotiations are a step in the right direction.

Tracy Cutright, Business Representative of Ironworkers 851, says negotiations will happen this Thursday, October 14th at 9 a.m.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists