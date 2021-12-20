Erie Strayer workers return to work after two months on strike

Erie Strayer workers head back to work today after more than two months on strike.

A deal was reached on Friday December 17th after months of negotiating between workers and Erie Strayer executives.

The new contract includes approximately a three percent increase in wages in the first year as well as dental coverage.

The vice president of Local 851 said he looks forward to hearing from the workers after their first day back at work.

“Expecting to hear you know how their first day went, but we did have a Christmas party for them on Saturday and you know the mood was pretty good. They were glad to finally go back to work,” said Tracy Cutright, Vice President of Local 851.

The new contract took effect today and will run for the next five years.