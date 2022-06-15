It’s a hot one on Wednesday, and this could last into Thursday.

As the weather heats up, so does the safety concern of those working outdoors.

The City of Erie Streets Department was busy on Tuesday morning paving near the intersection of East 37th and Holland Streets.

The department is making sure that their employees are staying hydrated by giving them water and keeping coolers on site.

The workers also took breaks in the shade and worked early hours.

“Usually in the summer we switch from six to two so our guys come in at 6 a.m. and work until 2 p.m. So they get a chance to start before the heat really kicks in. We’re getting ready to switch to that schedule shortly,” said Jeff Gibbens, Erie Streets Department.

Gibbens also added that they follow all of the safety protocols to keep their employees safe.