Erie Streets Departments gearing up for potential winter weather

Snow may be heading our way this week and city plow crews are prepared for the potential hit.

The Erie Streets Department would have six to eight trucks set up for last minute snow occurrence.

It takes roughly less than 10 minutes to put the plows back to the truck.

Erie Streets Department superintendent Jeff Gibbons says there are enough salt supplies to salt the roads.

“If it were to continue over the weekend, we would switch over to putting guys on shifts just to get things cleaned up. In the meantime, it would probably be the main runs and things like that because they’re not calling for snow all weekend.” Gibbons said.

The City of Erie is asking residents to comply to the odd and even parking.