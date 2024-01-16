Snow had been falling in a hurry for the better part of Tuesday, leaving a mess for drivers on the road, and a challenge for the city streets department working to get them cleaned up.

JET 24/FOX 66 reporter Matt Mathias was live in the city of Erie to talk about road conditions.

Mathias saw snow slow down a bit as the weather looked to take a turn as Tuesday night went on.

The latest lake effect band of snow hit the city of Erie and other communities on the border of the lake the hardest.

PennDOT also placed a speed limit restriction of 45 miles-per-hour for Interstates 90 and 86 due to road conditions.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the bureau chief of the city of Erie’s Streets Department said snow was coming down faster than they could take care of it, and with-it being Erie’s first real significant snowfall of the year, he reminded people to have patience and to drive with extreme caution.

“We’re trying to make the roads safe for everybody to get where they’ve got to go. Take your time. If you run into a bad area, you can always call the streets department and we’ll try to send somebody up to try to get it as soon as possible. Right now, we’re on the snow emergency routes so we’re trying to get everything running, but again, trying to keep up with the snow won’t happen until it slows up a little bit,” said Jeff Gibbens, bureau chief of the city of Erie Streets Department.

When the plows are out taking care of city roadways, Gibbens wanted to remind the people of Erie to follow odd even parking so they can get everything cleaned up.

Although snow slowed down throughout Tuesday, wind chill became the next big concern, with 30 miles-per-hour gusts of wind expected.