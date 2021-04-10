Erie students back in the classroom

This past week, students in the Erie School District returned to the classroom.

Students had the choice to come back to in-person instruction or to stay fully virtual.

Erie High teachers have been flexible as some are only teaching in-person instruction, some are only teaching virtual, while others are teaching both.

The principal at Erie High School described how the students were transitioning back to in-person instruction.

“We get into the profession to work with kids. So when they came back we were excited. It’s been a positive week. Everyone that’s here is excited to be here. Everyone is doing everything we could ask them to do with the masks and the social distancing and everything else, so it’s been a wonderful week,” said Don Orlando, principal, Erie High School.

Elementary students who chose to go back to in-person learning will go from a hybrid schedule to in-person instruction on April 26.