Students at Pfeiffer-Burleigh Elementary School took time from their classes to learn a little more about one of the school’s namesakes.

It’s the fourth year for Harry T. Burleigh Day.

Burleigh was a composer and singer, considered one of the most influential in American spiritual music.

Each year, the Burleigh Legacy Alliance holds programs to help teach students the importance of the musician’s contributions to American music.

“Since this school bears his name, Pfeiffer-Burleigh, we thought it was great to bring a program in to help kids learn about who Harry T. Burleigh was, and also to build a legacy, not only for the kids here now, but the ones that will come,” said Johnny Johnson, president, Burleigh Legacy Alliance.

Burleigh composed more than 50 spirituals and 200 songs during his long career.