Students from across the city are building leadership skills and relationships with members of local law enforcement.

The Police Athletic League (PAL) is working to achieve this through their youth summer programs.

Students across the City of Erie are getting out of the house and staying active this summer alongside members of local law enforcement.

One City of Erie police officer said he believes the free program is improving the relationship between the community and police.

“We’ve seen turn around with a lot of our kids in just one year of being with us they respect us more, they have a better understanding of what we do,” said Nick Spurgeon, crisis car unit patrolman with the City of Erie Police.

PAL provides kids with hands on opportunities to learn about what police do and how they do it.

They explored police cruisers and SWAT units, learning about the technology and equipment inside them.

“I don’t think they understood the amount of stuff that goes into what we actually use on a daily basis, like the stop sticks, love seeing those, the riot shields, how heavy they were,” Spurgeon said.

Students said this program inspires them to pursue a career in law enforcement or any field they choose.

“This whole program, it encouraged me to want to be a police officer. I’ve been told from Officer Tom that, ‘you can be a police officer. I really think you have what it takes,”‘ said Taziyah Johnson who attended the Police Athletic League.

Johnson, 12, said this kind of encouragement helps her believe in herself.

While she acknowledged that not all police officers are the same, she shared a message to those who may fear local enforcement agencies.

“Once you get to know officers, they’re actually doing their job and they’re heroes to me,” Johnson went on to say.