Metal detectors are being placed in Erie’s Public School District’s secondary schools after the Erie High School shooting brought numerous requests from parents to implement them.

Wilson Middle School students returned to the classroom Tuesday morning to newly implemented metal detectors aimed to ensure a safe school environment.

“At this building we’ve got three entry points, so we’ve got three metal detectors. It’s separated by grade.” Neal Brockman, director of operations, Erie’s Public Schools.

Staff of the school district shared how the students and staff have responded to the metal detectors and how the process has been entering the school.

“The kids are being very cooperative. It is taking a little bit longer to get kids in, but not extremely longer. We’re trying to get kids in as fast as we can, but we’re trying to maintain the safety of everybody involved,” said Brockman.

Parents also responded to the metal detectors being placed in the school after many requests.

“Since all the little chaos in school that’s been going on and threats made toward the school, it’s been great that they did that finally,” Fernando Ford, parent.

“I think they should’ve been in schools, because I really don’t know where all these little kids are finding these guns and stuff from,” Annarene Arrington, parent.

With the recent troubles in the schools, parents say metal detectors are long overdue in providing an additional level of safety for children.

“I think it’s a long time coming. We’ve been asking for awhile. We definitely need more safety,” Chris Marchan, parent.

Brockman says he is not expecting any complications with the metal detectors and he believes the process will get smoother within a day or two for students and staff.