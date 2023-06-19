Local young people are getting the kind of history lesson they could never get from textbooks.

For the 31st year, a bus left Erie heading south for the “Walking in Black History” program.

The kids taking this educational journey will see 15 historic sites in Alabama, Georgia and Washington D.C.

Among the locations, the Edmund Pettis Bridge, the place where Rosa Parks was arrested, and the Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial.

“We have found out from a culturally responsible way, our children learn best about their history and who they are if we can take them there and we can show it so they can walk it,” said Gary Horton, Walking in Black History.

Horton said that in some cases, the young people on this year’s trip are the third generation of their family to do so.