Erie students taking part in Wabtec’s Dare to Dream Youth Summit

Empowering Erie teens was the goal of Wabtec’s 9th Annual Dare to Dream Youth Summit today.

More than 50 students from Erie High School and Collegiate Academy participated in day-long motivational workshops on Tuesday.

The students also took part in interactive workshops that made them think about what it takes to develop a local business in Erie.

Community leaders and business owners from around the Erie area spoke to the students about success and entrepreneurship.

“We want to show them that we’re here, we’re a local company, but we also want to tell them ‘hey, we want to provide you guys with the skills you need,'” said Margaret Dieudonne, Engineer, Wabtec.

Wabtec’s African American Forum partnered with Erie’s Public Schools to make this event possible.