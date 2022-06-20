One day after the nation celebrated Juneteenth, a group of Erie students are getting ready to leave on one of the most historic and educational trips they will likely ever take.

Jennifer Mobilia was live from the Quality of Life Learning Center to tell us more about the Walking Black History Freedom Ride.

After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Walking in Black History Freedom Tour is about to leave for a five-day tour.

The group returns to Erie on June 25, and these kids will have a lot of stories to tell when they return.

Gary Horton joined us to discuss the importance of this trip. There are over 40 students embarking on this journey.