Erie Summer Jobs and More program wraps up

The Erie County Summer Jobs and More (Summer JAM) program finally wrapped up today.

According to organizers, 199 young adults were enrolled in the program. 148 of those enrolled were employed by the business or organizations they worked with over the summer.

There were 52 employers involved in the program, with 68% of the young adults working more than 150 hours.

Organizers of Summer JAM, along with some employers, met today to discuss how this year’s program went, and what can be done better.

“What we are finding out is, these students are identifying what they really enjoy doing and what they really do not enjoy doing. They are taking this experience, and going back to school, and taking their education very seriously,” said Gary Lee, Director of Administration, Erie County.

The Summer JAM program is mainly funded by Erie County, the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority, and the Erie Community Foundation.