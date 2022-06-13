Erie Schools Superintendent Brian Polito will be joining with 60 other school district leaders across Pennsylvania to push lawmakers for more funding for education in commonwealth schools.

The initiative is called “Level Up,” and it is a way to compensate districts for what school leaders have called shortfalls in the state’s funding formula over the years.

Polito said that it is time for the state to do the right thing, which in turn would use state dollars to help the district hold the line on school taxes in the future.

“This year we are asking for a bigger tax increase to try to keep some of the stimulus fund supports that we have in place right now. If this Level Up funding continues, we would not need to ask the taxpayers for that type of tax increase in the future,” said Brian Polito, Erie Schools Superintendent.

The Level Up organization said that Pennsylvania ranks 45th in terms of state funding for schools, causing an over-reliance on local property taxes.